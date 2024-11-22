BBNaija’s Tacha counsels ladies on what to do to men who often look out for physical attractiveness

One of the female housemates of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, Tacha Akide, has given counsel to ladies on what to do to men who often look out for physical attractiveness.

The reality TV star who offered her thoughts on the “Tea Me” podcast suggested that women prioritize financial security when choosing a spouse, much as men frequently prioritize physical attractiveness.

Tacha Akide further argued that if men avoid dating women they don’t find beautiful, women should consider their partner’s financial status.

“A man will not date an ugly girl, so why should a beautiful girl date a broke man?”. She said.

This comes days after Tacha advised in a social media post that no woman should mistreat her partner only because she attracts the interest of other guys.

Tacha underlined the significance of distinguishing between being appreciated for having “fun” and being cherished for making true, long-term connections.

