Davido worried over increasing interest in African Americans moving to Africa

Silverspoon entertainer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has expressed his worries about the increasing interest of African Americans moving to Africa.

In an interview with the Big Homies House podcast, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner warned that, while Africa is enticing, the current economic condition makes it difficult for those considering a move.

The multiple award-winning artiste specifically mentioned Nigeria’s economic woes. “Back home, things aren’t going well. He remarked, “The economy is really struggling.”

While acknowledging Africa’s growing prominence, particularly in the entertainment industry, Davido emphasized that this “smokescreen” masks more severe issues.

The energetic performer also noted that he wanted to provide a balanced perspective, asking individuals considering a move to be aware of the challenges they may face.

“We Nigerians, the exchange rate is messed up, the oil prices is too high. Imagine a country producing oil and we are paying more for oil than countries importing it. We do not have the best leaders, and that is a fact,”

“My aim is to show off the little parts and leave the slums out of the frame,” he added.

