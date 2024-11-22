BBNaija’s Phyna publicly disowns her family name, says no one knows her roots

The winner of the 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, ‘Level Up’ edition, Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has publicly disowned her family name.

Phyna, who became the second female to win the BBNaija show when she emerged as the winner of Season 7, noted that she will no longer use her family name ‘Otabor’.

In a post on her official X account (formerly Twitter), she stated that she feels detached from her family and that no one understands her origins, but she continues to seek answers.

She discussed her childhood, detailing how she went from one relative to another. She believes she should have sensed something was wrong, but she was too young to comprehend.

Phyna wrote, “I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR… it has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about…. I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately……

‘‘I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn. Going up and the way I was toss around relative I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!”

