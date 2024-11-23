Yemi Alade shades radio station for blacklisting her despite attempts to resolve differences

Nigerian Afropop singer and performer Yemi Alade has taken to social media to call out a radio station for blacklisting her despite efforts to resolve differences with the news outlet.

In a post shared on her official X page (formerly Twitter), the’ Johnny’ crooner called out Cool FM for acting as gatekeepers and choosing to remove her songs.

She stated further that her God, who is her label and management, is bigger than the radio station and also described the radio station as fake people who feel like small gods.

“My God, BIG PASS YOUR WHOLE station @cloutafrica @CoolFMNigeria , keep on forming gate keepers and taking my songs down. NA GOD BE MY LABEL AND MANAGEMENT, we go meet for front. Fake people wey dey feel like small gods,” the post reads.

Yemi Alade, whose music combines Afropop, highlife, dancehall, pop, and R&B, remarked that, despite her best efforts to avoid controversy, Cool FM has left her with no option.

“Me, I no dey find trouble O. But @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica with their Ogas that like operation ….. life is a marathon, not a sprint. Shine your eyes”. She added.

