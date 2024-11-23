Actress Funke Akindele addresses piracy in Nollywood

Sultry Nollywood actress and movie producer Funke Akindele has addressed the longstanding issues of canvassing and piracy in the Nigerian movie industry.

The mother of two who has overseen the production of scores of movies weighed in on the issues during an Exhibitor Soirée held at the FilmHouse cinemas.

She said that canvassing should be discouraged by all means so that people do not feel threatened. She also noted that work needs to be done to deploy another mode to tackle the matter.

“I want to talk about canvassing. Let’s discourage canvassing so that people don’t feel threatened. We don’t need to start dragging people at the cinemas. We need to work on that. People know what they want to watch. There’s nothing like, Don’t watch this, Don’t watch that. They know and people are ready to watch all the movies,” she said.

Speaking of piracy, she cited A Tribe Called Judah, which was pirated last year, and encouraged the audience to protect the film which will be released very soon.

“Please let’s be very careful, let’s be vigilant. It’s our movie. We want to make money from it. Imagine what we would have made if A Tribe called Judah wasn’t pirated. But we thank God. This is another opportunity. Please protect this film for me. Please, no phones,” Funke added.

