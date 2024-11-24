Portable recounts how he got involved in a fight with show promoter in Canada mall

Controversial Nigerian street hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has recounted how he and his DJ got involved in a scuffle with a show promoter in Canada.

The energetic performer in a video shared on his official social media page claimed he was at a shopping mall and wanted to spend some private time with his DJ. Still, the performance organizer insisted he accompany him to his restaurant.

However, the ‘Zazu’ crooner said that he declined the request made by the show promoter, who reacted aggressively by raining punches on him and his DJ in an incident that later involved the police.

Portable, who boasted about being a Nigerian and African thug and superstar, claimed the show promoter also received some blows to the face in retaliation.

Mall security reportedly intervened, verifying that the altercation was captured on camera. “The security officers advised me to press charges after seeing the footage,” Portable said, adding that Canadian police are currently handling the situation.

