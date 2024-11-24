Model accuses Kanye West of s3xual assault, files federal lawsuit against rapper

A prominent model, Jennifer An, has accused popular American rapper Kanye West of violating her during a 2010 music shoot, which she described as a deeply disturbing incident.

Jennifer An, who has filed a federal lawsuit against the rapper, disclosed that the video shoot was an experience involving violence, humiliation, and acts akin to pornography.

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, the incident occurred during the shoot for the music video for La Roux’s In For the Kill, which included West on the remix.

During the encounter, Kanye allegedly said, “This is art. This is f**king artwork. “I am like Picasso.” Jenn described the event as more like a demonstration of “pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes” than a professional music video shoot.

Jenn also claims that La Roux, whose original track was remixed by West, described the shoot to a friend as containing “upsetting, unsettling” conduct. However, neither Jenn nor Kanye appear in the final versions of the music video that are available online.

