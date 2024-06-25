Entertainment
Funke Akindele opens up on early struggles as an actress
Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has opened up on her early struggles as an actress and how not getting roles in English language films frustrated her.
The talented thespian who opened up in an interview with Arise News stated that she was frustrated when she did not get English-language movies.
She said that her frustration made her open up to Ayo Adesanya while they were on a project and she told her that she was going to talk to a producer to get her on board for Yoruba movies.
READ ALSO:SocialMediaTrends: Reactions as Funke Akindele wipes off politics-related posts on her Instagram
“When I didn’t get roles in English I got frustrated. So I was on a project with Ayo Adesanya, and I told her that I don’t have roles and she said, ‘I’ll talk to a producer, and I will have you on board for Yoruba movies.’ And she spoke to the producer and I was invited to come and act in Osogbo then.” Funke said.
The mother of two who has grown over the years as a filmmaker, producer, and politician revealed that the move made her meet with key figures such as Fathia Balogun and Iyabo Ojo.
“From there, I met with Fathia Balogun. I met Iyabo Ojo and I told them I needed roles and Iyabo said, ‘Okay, come come.’ She took me to the Odun Fakoko where you have the Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan. She said, ‘This is my friend. Give her a job,’” she narrated.
