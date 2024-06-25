Funke Akindele opens up on early struggles as an actress

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has opened up on her early struggles as an actress and how not getting roles in English language films frustrated her.

The talented thespian who opened up in an interview with Arise News stated that she was frustrated when she did not get English-language movies.

She said that her frustration made her open up to Ayo Adesanya while they were on a project and she told her that she was going to talk to a producer to get her on board for Yoruba movies.

READ ALSO:SocialMediaTrends: Reactions as Funke Akindele wipes off politics-related posts on her Instagram

“When I didn’t get roles in English I got frustrated. So I was on a project with Ayo Adesanya, and I told her that I don’t have roles and she said, ‘I’ll talk to a producer, and I will have you on board for Yoruba movies.’ And she spoke to the producer and I was invited to come and act in Osogbo then.” Funke said.

The mother of two who has grown over the years as a filmmaker, producer, and politician revealed that the move made her meet with key figures such as Fathia Balogun and Iyabo Ojo.

“From there, I met with Fathia Balogun. I met Iyabo Ojo and I told them I needed roles and Iyabo said, ‘Okay, come come.’ She took me to the Odun Fakoko where you have the Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan. She said, ‘This is my friend. Give her a job,’” she narrated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now