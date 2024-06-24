Entertainment
Police criticises actress Laide Bakare for yelling at officers in public
The Lagos State Police Command has criticised a Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, over her public conduct.
The actress had in a video posted on social media criticised some police officers for allegedly harassing her and taking off with her 14-year-old daughter
in her car during a pouring rain.
The thespian also wondered why she was the only person stopped by the operatives when other cars were allowed to pass.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who reacted to the development in a post on his X handle on Monday, said the actress was stopped for breaking the law by using the lane used for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.
READ ALSO:Gov Adeleke appoints Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as SSA on Entertainment
He said that the actress was forced to pay a N70,000 fine and that she was not harassed.
’Hundeyin wrote: “You were stopped for contravening traffic laws by driving on the BRT lane. You chose to create a scene. You chose to remain out of your vehicle when it was being taken to the LAMATA office.
‘‘The officers were not going to succumb to your gimmick to hold them down at that spot. You rightly paid the correct fine for your offence – N70,000 – into government coffers.
“You left with the receipt and your vehicle. Not a finger was laid on you.”
