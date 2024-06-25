Entertainment
I would have pursued a career as a surgeon if I hadn’t chosen acting —Omoni Oboli
Sultry Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has told those who care to listen that she would have pursued a career as a surgeon if she had not chosen acting.
During a Q&A session with Netflix, the mother of three boys also revealed that she was raised in the Delta Steel Company environment of Delta State, in South-South, Nigeria.
She said: “I grew up in Delta Steel Company in Delta State. If I were not an actor, I would definitely be a surgeon”.
Oboli also demonstrated her culinary prowess by claiming to be able to prepare a wide range of Nigerian delicacies, including soups like egusi and banga.
“I can make so many Nigerian dishes, especially the soups. I can make bangs soup, egusi, you name it I’m your girl.”
The thespian, who has starred in prominent parts in popular movies such as Anchor Baby (2010), Being Mrs. Elliot (2015), The Figurine (2009), and Fifty (2015), also talked about her favorite aspect of being an actress who can play several parts in one lifetime.
“My favourite thing about being an actor is that I get to be so many people in just one life. The last thing I watched on Netflix was a limited series called The Anatomy of Scandal.” She said.
