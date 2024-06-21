Actor Kenneth Okonkwo hints at returning to APC, says Labour Party has not impressed him

Popular Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has hinted at returning to the All Progressive Congress (APC) after declaring that the Labour Party (LP) has not impressed him.

The veteran thespian turned politician who gave the hint in a recent interview said that he does not rule out going back to anything because change is constant.

He noted that the Labour Party has not impressed him at all over the failure of the party to stage an acceptable national convention and the bickering among its leaders.

Okonkwo said; ‘’I don’t rule out going back to anything because change is constant. My own Labour party is not impressing me. Assuming they continue in this trajectory where they cannot hold acceptable National convention, then you would tell me I will be there.”

Recall that Okonkwo left the APC in July 2022 and joined the Labour Party, where he worked as a spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election.

Okonkwo described the LP as à derailing party lacking the integrity to take advantage of the internal crisis in other parties, adding that he will not rule out rejoining another party if the LP continues on a “trajectory where they cannot even hold an acceptable national convention.”

He continued, “I was a spokesperson at the presidential level and I did not know that the Labour Party was having a convention. When I saw it on social media, I thought it was fake. They were rejected in Umuahia because it was a leprous convention.

“Those people are clowns. It is the greatest joke I have ever seen in a political party and then you want to position yourself as a party of integrity. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“Aburi and his cohorts, their tenure is over. Let Aburi and his cohorts get behind me. They are workers of iniquity. I don’t rate them. That executive is in charge of the secret society. They should be apprehended,” Okonkwo said.

