Row over recruitment lingers, as PSC accuses Police of intimidation, refusal to obey S’Court

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to provide concrete evidence to support its claims regarding the recruitment of constables.

In a statement released on Friday, the PSC accused the NPF of attempting to tarnish its reputation through baseless allegations.

The statement was signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the PSC, despite a Supreme Court ruling in its favor, the NPF has continued to obstruct its constitutional duties, including the recent recruitment exercise. The commission views the NPF’s actions as a “show of brute force and intimidation” and a “serious affront” to its mandate.

The PSC has thoroughly examined the issues surrounding the recruitment exercise and believes the NPF is reluctant to allow it to perform its constitutional duties.

The commission is now demanding that the NPF provide verifiable evidence to substantiate its allegations, suggesting that the police are trying to discredit the commission by giving it a “bad name.”

The statement reads, “The Commission has at every turn suffered several indignities in its attempt to perform functions provided to it by the Constitution even after the Supreme Court decided the matter in its favour.

“That this show of brute force and intimidation by the Police and most recently inducements of hired writers to run down the Commission in the Media is a serious affront to the mandate of the Commission.

“The Commission has studied the issues around this successfully concluded recruitment exercise and has concluded that even after the Supreme Court Judgment, the Police is reluctant to allow the Commission to perform this constitutional assignment.

“The Commission demands that the Police should provide verifiable evidence to prove the allegations peddled against it as it is obvious that it is a case of giving a dog a bad name to hang it.”

