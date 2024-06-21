Police refuse Kano governor’s request to evict Emir Bayero from mini palace

Tension is rising in Kano after Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf’s request for police assistance in evicting the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero was met with a refusal by the Police.

Kano State Police Commissioner, AIG Usaini Gumel, on Friday, gave reasons why the police ignored Governor Yusuf’s directive on the eviction of the deposed Emir of Kano.

This comes just days after a Federal High Court ruling nullified Sanusi’s reinstatement, which had been a controversial move by Yusuf himself. The Kano State government had hoped to utilize police force to remove Bayero from the palace, but the Police’s response indicates a reluctance to get involved in what is likely to be a volatile situation.

READ ALSO: Court delays ruling on jurisdiction in Kano Emirate tussle

Speaking in an interview with The Punch on Friday, the police commissioner said obeying the governor’s eviction order would be tantamount to “jumping the gun”.

According to him, the same government that gave the order had filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The police will not evict the deposed Emir because the same government has filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024. So, if we carry out the order, it is like we are pre-empting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now