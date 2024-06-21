Death toll in Lagos cholera outbreak reaches 24

The death toll from cholera outbreak in Lagos State has increased to 24.

In a post on X platform on Friday, the government said 35 cases have been confirmed from 417 suspected cases in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had last week confirmed the death of 15 persons from cholera outbreak across the city.

Six more fatalities were confirmed on Thursday as the government announced measures to check the growing cases.

