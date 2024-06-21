News
Troops kill bandits in Kaduna coordinated attack
Troops of Operation Whirl Punch have killed several bandits in another coordinated attack in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna
He said the coordinated ground and air strikes killed the bandits including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near the Bula community within the Yadi forest in Giwa locality.
The commissioner added that the strike followed credible intelligence on the activities of the bandits in Kaduna-Katsina border areas.
READ ALSO: Troops kill bandit leader, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna
Aruwan said: “Close monitoring followed, and at the agreed time, the bandits were sighted bearing arms and approaching the location on motorcycles.
“Further exploration confirmed the movements and convergence of the bandits in a group of about seven to 10 members at a hub in the location.
“Upon verification, the location was struck and scores of the bandits including one Alhaji Kachalla Ragas, an ally and childhood friend of the previously neutralised Buharin Yadi were confirmed to have been neutralised by the strike.”
