Actor, LP member, Kenneth Okonkwo slams N8,000 palliative plan, calls it ‘insult to common sense’

Kenneth Okonkwo, a renowned actor and frontline member of the Labour Party, LP, has criticised plans by the Federal Government to pay poor Nigerian households N8,000 monthly.

He made this call on Monday, through his Twitter page, calling the mandate “an insult to common sense and means to steal government fund in the name of poor Nigerians”.

The veteran Nollywood actor claimed that the amount would not be sufficient for poor Nigerians who could barely afford a plate of food.

He wrote, “A government that commenced its regime with N352 increase in fuel per litre, depreciated naira by 82% from the first day in office, borrowed $800m (N650b) to share N35b to Judiciary, N70b to the Legislature, then N48,000.00 for a family of about six persons for six months, arresting and detaining Nigerians without trial is a government that is anti-people.

“Giving a Nigerian household a paltry sum of N8,000 a month that cannot afford a plate of food for a Nigerian is not only an insult to common sense but a formula to steal government fund in the name of poor Nigerians. What can a Nigerian do with N8,000 per month, much less a household of about 6 persons per month. This government is a waste and a scourge. Now we are seeing the true definition of cluelessness.”

