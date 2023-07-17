Troops intercept truck-load of ammunition heading to Anambra, arrest two

Troops of the 192 Battalion Nigerian Army within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility on Saturday arrested two suspected members of an international ammunition smuggling syndicate in Ogun State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He added that the troops carried out the operation along the Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said: “In the operation, the troops discovered a truck with a registration number ENU 697 XY transporting a large quantity of smuggled ammunition destined for Anambra State.

“The illegal cargo included 720 packets of Red Star Cartridges of 12 Calibre, each containing 25 cartridges, totaling 18,000 cartridges. Additionally, they found 250 packets of live (black) cartridges, containing 10 packets each, amounting to 2,500 cartridges of the same calibre.

“The vigilant troops swiftly apprehended the suspects involved in the smuggling attempt. The individuals were identified as Mr. Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian national, and the truck’s driver, Mr. Lukman Sani. Both suspects are currently in custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the smuggled ammunition was surreptitiously concealed within the truck, which appeared empty. The illicit cargo had been imported from Mali, via the Idiroko International Border. The criminals managed to evade several other checkpoints along their route, intending to deliver the illegal ammunition to Onitsha, Anambra State.”

