Gunmen abduct two in Abuja community

Gunmen on Sunday abducted two persons at the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory.

An eyewitness told journalists on Monday the hoodlums stormed the community at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, shot indiscriminately before whisking the victims to unknown destinations.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly abduct 7-year-old girl in Abuja

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident to journalists.

She, however, said the victims had been rescued by the police and would be reunited with their families.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now