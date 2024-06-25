﻿CHIVIDO 24: Lovely videos, photos of Davido and Chioma wedding emerge

Lovely videos and photos of the much hyped wedding ceremony between popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chioma have taken over the social media.

The videos and photos have so far captivated fans on social media with the couple with their families and friends in their glamorous outfits ahead of their wedding ceremony.

Pictures have also emerged of stunning outfits from Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Davido’s groomsmen have also added glamour to the event while his best friend, Cubana Chief Priest is also not taking the back seat as he also represents with steeze and glitz.

Below are some of the photos and video:

#Chivido24: Chioma’s mother poses with her daughter and new son-in-law, Davido pic.twitter.com/yhyIfHfFW9 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 25, 2024

