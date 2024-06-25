Entertainment
CHIVIDO 24: Lovely videos, photos of Davido and Chioma wedding emerge
Lovely videos and photos of the much hyped wedding ceremony between popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chioma have taken over the social media.
The videos and photos have so far captivated fans on social media with the couple with their families and friends in their glamorous outfits ahead of their wedding ceremony.
Pictures have also emerged of stunning outfits from Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.
READ ALSO:It’s official! Davido and Chioma Rowland set to wed in Lagos on June 25
Davido’s groomsmen have also added glamour to the event while his best friend, Cubana Chief Priest is also not taking the back seat as he also represents with steeze and glitz.
Below are some of the photos and video:
D-day #Chivido24 pic.twitter.com/sreXmZDpoW
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 25, 2024
Mr and Mrs Adeleke 😍 #CHIVIDO24 pic.twitter.com/4j4HcGImmt
— 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒👾 (@anthonystilldey) June 25, 2024
Davido says his watch costs a whopping $300,000#CHIVIDO24 pic.twitter.com/VSelIueRAl
— @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 25, 2024
What is this beauty!!! 🥰🤭#CHIVIDO2024 #CHIVIDO24 pic.twitter.com/d4YptYGhjc
— ChefChi👩🍳 (@thecheffchi) June 25, 2024
#CHIVIDO2024 : Davido rocks his Igbo attire
pic.twitter.com/2bPqq0qWIx
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 25, 2024
#Chivido24: Chioma’s mother poses with her daughter and new son-in-law, Davido
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 25, 2024
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...