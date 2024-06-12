It’s official! Davido and Chioma Rowland set to wed in Lagos on June 25

The pair of David Adeleke popularly known in music circles as Davido and his better-half Chioma Rowland will both tie the nuptial knot officially on June 25, 2024.

This much was made known in a video shared by UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega, which captured Davido inviting people to the wedding which will be staged in Lagos.

“Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th [of June] for my wedding,” David said in the video.

It was recently reported that Davido and Chioma are set to hold their traditional wedding in Lagos and the singer has now confirmed the reports in the video which went viral on Tuesday.

This comes after the couple whose journey has been closely followed by fans who have witnessed their highs and lows welcomed a set of twins last year to the delight of many.

They lost their first child together, Ifeanyi in a swimming pool accident at the singer’s Lagos mansion back in 2022 and the pair got engaged shortly after the tragic incident.

