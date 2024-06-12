Actress Bibi Sonye threatens to sue any movie producer who pairs her with bad breath actor

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Bibi Sonny has taken to her social media to issue a threat to sue any movie producer who dares to pair her with an actor with bad breath.

The thespian issued the threat in a post on her official Instagram page while taking a stance against dental hygiene in the Nigerian movie industry dubbed Nollywood.

Sonye in her post on social media also advocated that movie producers should endeavour not to normalise kissing as she is tired of locking lips with people with horrible breaths.

She said; “Nigerian movie industry we need to do better. If you’re going to give me a script and you put a kissing scene in that script and you know that you did not hire an actor with fresh breath and put that person in the same scene with me, I will sue your production.

READ ALSO:Actress Yvonne Jegede opens up on failed marriage

‘‘I am tired of kissing people with horrible breath, let’s normalise not kissing, let’s normalise not kissing in a romantic scene because what the hell is going on?”

She also criticized some of her co-stars for their poor oral hygiene habits, bringing up the disregard for basic hygiene before amorous movie scenes.

“Y’all would be eating your egusi soup or whatever and then you’d come straight to set without gargling, without using a mouthwash and you think it’s okay to put your mouth in my mouth? I quit! No,” the talented actress lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now