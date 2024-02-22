Instagram expands marketplace to connect eight countries. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Instagram expands marketplace to connect eight countries

Instagram has announced the expansion of its marketplace tool to facilitate connections between brands and creators for paid partnerships or advertisements in eight additional countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, and Brazil.

>The platform, initially piloted in the United States in 2022, has since seen the onboarding of “thousands” of creators and brands, according to the company.

In the past year, Instagram introduced API features to aid in creator outreach and the structuring of briefs, while also extending invitations to agencies to utilize the platform.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, noted that besides enabling brand access in these new countries, it will also extend invitations to Chinese export brands to collaborate with creators beyond China.

Instagram’s move follows similar functionalities offered by its competitors, including Snap, YouTube, and TikTok, all of which provide creator marketplace features

Trivia: Twitch is what kind of service?

A. Internet service provider

B. Generative AI system

C. Video streaming platform

D. Content delivery network

Find Answer below

2. Saudi’s Basserah, UAE’s nybl partners to expand regional influence

Saudi data automation company, Basserah, and UAE-based AI startup, nybl, have merged to bolster their presence across the region.

Mr. Noor Alnahhas, Co-Founder and CEO of nybl confirmed this merger in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday February 22, 2024.

Established in 2018 by Noor Alnahhas, nybl specializes in democratizing AI technology, offering real-time failure prediction, prescription, prevention, and optimization for key industries, enhancing productivity and reducing expenses.

Basserah, founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of NOMD Holding, claims to aid businesses across sectors such as telecommunications, oil and gas, and government, leveraging data to streamline operations through robotic process automation.

Post-merger, nybl’s team and brand remain unchanged, with Basserah fully integrated into the new entity.

3.UAE startup, Thiqa Tutoring, secures $300k in funding

A UAE based startup, Thiqa Tutoring, has announced securing a $300k funding from Hope Ventures, alongside contributions from notable private sector investors including Mashael Fairooz, Founder of JEO Capital, and angel investor Dr. Lamya Mahmood, CEO of Dr. Lamya Group.

Thiqa Tutoring, an educational technology platform, provides tutoring services across the United Arab Emirates.

The development is expected to help the startup push quality supervision, end-to-end management, and personalized consultations for students.

The injection of capital will fuel Thiqa Tutoring’s expansion and bolster its market position.

Reflecting on this achievement, Hamdan Karmustaji remarked, “Our journey with Thiqa Tutoring began modestly… Today, with a team exceeding 100 employees, we are confident (Thiqa) in our continued role in reshaping private tutoring through quality and innovation.”

Trivia Answer: Video streaming platform

Twitch is a live streaming service that enables individuals to stream video content online. It began as a platform for gamers to stream their matches in real-time, but has expanded into other categories. Examples include Just Chatting, Music, and Creative channels.

