Dammy Krane calls on Tinubu to probe Davido’s link with Tagbo’s death

The musician, in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), noted that he is speaking for those who want justice to be served as regards the death of Tagbo.

Dammy Krane also noted in his post on social media that the oppressors, whom he described as the #TheOpps, are using money and influence to cover up the case.

‘‘OPEN LETTER TO PBAT. YOUR EXCELLENCY, Please. We really want #JusticeForTagbo. The oppressors, #TheOpps, are using Money to cover up the case.’’ Dammy Krane wrote on his X page.

This comes days after Dammy Krane dismissed Davido’s lawsuit against him in a post on social media stating that the issue involving Tagbo’s death might be reopened to expose the truth.

He wrote, “Y’ALL SEE Davido CAN’T TAKE ME TO COURT BECAUSE TAGBO’S D£@TH CASE WILL BE OPENED & THE TRUTH WILL BE KNOWN.

‘‘I AM BOLDLY SAYING @davido HAS A HAND IN TAGBO’S DEATH.

‘‘IF I AM LYING, THEY SHOULD SUE ME AND LET EVERYTHING CAST FOR COURT.

‘‘I AM READY TO HELP HIM SPREAD ALL HIS DIRTY LINEN IN PUBLIC.