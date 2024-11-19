Feds storm Puff Daddy’s prison cell, cart away ‘bunch of privileged materials’

Federal agents reportedly stormed the prison cell of embattled American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs aka Puff Daddy and carted away a ‘bunch of privileged materials’.

Per a report published by TMZ, Combs’ attorney alleges detectives took his client’s notes, which were intended for his legal team to use in preparation for an impending trial.

His attorneys claimed Monday that prosecutors obtained “privileged material, including the defendant’s own written notes” during a raid on Combs’ cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, in a letter asking for an expedited hearing.

“This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights,” the lawyers told Judge Arun Subramanian.

“The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee’s work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation,” they added.

This comes a day after prosecutors accused Puff Daddy of using his birthday celebration to obstruct justice in his federal criminal case.

Federal prosecutors claim that Diddy, who is now incarcerated, enlisted family members to organize and carry out a publicity campaign earlier this month around his 55th birthday to sway a jury at trial.

Recall that in a heartfelt Instagram video homage to the music mogul, Puff Daddy’s seven children let baby Love take center stage as they sang “Happy Birthday.” The caption read, “Happy Birthday Pops, we love you! �.”

But according to the feds, it was all arranged to appease prospective jurors. They claim that Diddy’s children uploaded the Instagram video to each of their social media accounts under his “carefully curated direction.”

According to the prosecution, Diddy kept an eye on audience participation from inside the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center and explicitly talked to his family about the video’s “desired effect on potential jury members in this case.”

