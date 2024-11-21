Puff Daddy denies new wave of lawsuits filed by three men accusing him of r@ping them @nally

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Embattled American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs, popularly known as Puff Daddy, has denied a new wave of lawsuits by three men accusing him of r@ping them @nally.

One of the male claimants alleges Bad Boy Records’ boss assaulted him in 2022 after inviting him to an afterparty at the mogul’s Miami estate.

In a second case, another man says that Puff Daddy and his bodyguard assaulted him when he met with the music mogul in 2001 “for a possible acting role in a music video.”

READ ALSO: US prosecutors allege Puff Daddy obstructing justice in criminal case

A third lawsuit, filed by an anonymous individual, says Diddy assaulted him at a party in New York City after he lost consciousness after consuming an alcoholic beverage and awoke in a dark bedroom to find “Combs on top of him, sodomizing him.”

The 55-year-old has, however, rejected all of the allegations, with his lawyer telling Rolling Stone: “As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.”

 

