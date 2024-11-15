Bauchi govt suspends 6 civil servants for alleged misconduct

The Bauchi State government has suspended six civil servants for alleged gross misconduct in the state.

The Information Officer for the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC), Sale Umar, confirmed this to journalists on Friday in Bauchi.

He said BSCSC considered the suspension of the workers during its valedictory sitting for 2024 at the commission’s conference hall on Thursday.

Umar added that the suspension took effect the same day.

He said the suspended workers were alleged to have sold or converted government properties worth millions of Naira removed from the ongoing constructions of bridges at Wunti and Central Market in the Bauchi metropolis.

The action, according to him, contravened Section 0327 of the Bauchi State Public Service Regulations.

“It was a serious wrongdoing and improper behavior hence the Commission suspended them under Section 0331 of the State Public Service Regulations to allow the relevant authorities to investigate the reported crime.

“Those suspended are staff of the State Ministry of Works and Transport attached to the State Infrastructures Development and Maintenance Agency,” the spokesman stated.

He pointed out that the suspended officers included a Chief Store Officer, a Senior Technical Officer, a Senior Fireman, a Senior Works Superintendent, and two technical staff.

