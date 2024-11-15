Gov Okpebholo appoints Gani Audu as chief of staff

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Friday in Benin City.

He said Audu would help the governor in driving meaningful reforms in the state.

The new chief of staff was the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the good people of Edo State, that the governor has approved the appointment of Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.

“Audu, born on August 18, 1969, obtained an HND from Auchi Polytechnic in 1994.

“A PGD in Business Administration from Benson Idahosa University in 2011 and an M.Sc. in Intelligence and Global Security from Baze University, Abuja in 2024.

“Audu was an elected Chairman of Etsako West Local Government from 2004 to 2010.

“He was elected member, Edo State House of Assembly, (Etsako West Constituency 1) from 2015 to 2023.”

