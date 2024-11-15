Lagos govt demolished 138 shanties at Ajao Estate

On Thursday, the Lagos State government demolished 138 shanties near the canal bank in the Ajao Estate area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

He said occupants of the shanties paid between N60,000 and N100,000 annually.

Wahab wrote: “In continuation of concerted measures to reduce the scourge of environmental infractions and illegal encampment in public spaces, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, on Thursday demolished 138 shanties around the canal bank in Ajao Estate Canal where illegal occupants pay between N60,000 to N100,000 rent.

