Boko Haram insurgents steal CJTF vehicle in Borno, escape foiled

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have infiltrated Gubio Local Government Area in Borno State, stealing a vehicle belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The incident was disclosed on Friday by Zagazola Makama, a counterterrorism and insurgency expert specializing in the Lake Chad Basin, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Makama revealed that the insurgents managed to bypass the town’s security measures and attempted to flee toward a forested area. However, their escape plan was ultimately unsuccessful.

“Their attempt to flee was thwarted as the stolen vehicle broke down before they could reach their destination,” Makama stated.

The event underscores ongoing challenges with insurgency in the region, as well as the persistent efforts by local security outfits like the CJTF to safeguard communities. The Civilian Joint Task Force has been instrumental in assisting the military and other security forces in counterinsurgency operations in Borno and neighboring areas.

Efforts to recover the stolen vehicle and reinforce security in the area are reportedly underway.

