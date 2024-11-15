Breakthrough in Enugu market leader’s murder case as police arrests two suspects

The Enugu State Police Command, on Friday, announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of Mr. Stephen Aniagu, Chairman of the Ogbete Main Market Traders Association (OMMATA).

This development comes after Governor Peter Mbah issued a 48-hour ultimatum to security agencies to apprehend the market leader’s killers.

According to DSP Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects – Chukwudi Aboshi, 28, from Anike in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, and Ani Innocent Ebuka (aka Excellent), a driver from Isigwe-Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area – were arrested on November 8 and 9, 2024, respectively. They were apprehended in Akwuke, Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA.

Read Also: Boko Haram insurgents steal CJTF vehicle in Borno, escape foiled

During interrogation, both suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime, providing detailed accounts of how they attacked Aniagu, snatched his vehicle, and shot another driver, stealing his Toyota Corolla. Fortunately, the second victim is stable and undergoing treatment.

The suspects also allegedly revealed their involvement in several other crimes, stating that their criminal camp was located in a forest at Mmaku in Awgu LGA. They implicated other gang members, including Obinna Nnamani, Miracle (aka “C-C” or “White”), Okoro Chisom, Israel, Pius Anoja (aka “Ezeobo”), Mosquito, Anunti, and Iyangbakwu.

“The suspects are assisting the police in the ongoing investigations to apprehend the mentioned accomplices on the run, and to recover the stolen vehicles and tools used to commit these crimes,” Ndukwe stated.

A Tecno Android phone and objects suspected to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now