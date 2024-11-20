Enugu LG Chair justifies appointment of SSAs On Garden Egg, Yam, Pepper

The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State, Dr. Eric Odo, has justified the appointments of Senior Special Assistants on Garden Eggs, Yams and Pepper, saying they were strategic moves to boost production of the crops in large quantity in the council.

Odo who had been in the news on Tuesday over the appointment, in a statement on Wednesday, faulted what he described as negative media reports, saying those who criticized him did that out of ignorance as the positions will satisfy local demands and boost export.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Tuesday the appointment of Nwodo Everestus Ugonna as the SSA to the Chairman on Garden Egg and Pepper, while Ezeugwu Frederick Ogbonna was appointed an SSA on Yam and Pepper.

Following a barrage of criticism and public’s reactions, Odo came out with a justification on the appointments, maintaining that it was important to point out that Igbo-Etiti do well in growing these crops with great comparative advantage, hence the need to engage individuals who have the competence to develop that aspect of agriculture.

He noted that the appointees would ensure that local farmers receive adequate attention, needed resources, support, and expertise to enhance production, improve market access, and increase income for farmers.

“In essence, the appointment, which is wrongly misunderstood by disgruntled individuals, bad losers and opposition, reinforces my determination to creating a thriving local economy based on the strengths and potentials of Igbo-Etiti’s agricultural landscape,” Odo said in the statement he personally issued.

He added that the decision was a well-thought-out one aimed at enhancing productivity, job creation, and to uplift farmers and communities in a way that resonates with both short-term and long-term development goals.

