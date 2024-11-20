Senate sacks Danladi Umar as CCT chairman over alleged misconduct

The Senate has sacked Yakubu Danladi Umar as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), citing gross misconduct and violations of public morality standards required of his position.

Acting under Section 157 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the decision followed extensive deliberations and a two-thirds majority vote of 84 senators, with 74 members signing off on the resolution.

The motion for Umar’s removal was initiated by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and supported by Senate Whip Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North).

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints new CCT, PenCom chairmen, ICRC DG

It highlighted allegations of corruption, absenteeism, and misconduct, including a public altercation with a security officer in the Federal Capital Territory.

Senators expressed concern over Umar’s failure to honor multiple invitations to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

The lawmakers said additional investigations into his actions by the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS further supported the motion for dismissal.

The Senate also noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had previously forwarded Abdullahi Usman Bello’s nomination as the new CCT Chairman, confirmed in July 2024, emphasizing the need for Umar to vacate the office for Bello’s formal assumption of the role.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now