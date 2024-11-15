Gas explosion rocks Katsina as police reveals no casualties

Tragedy was narrowly averted in Katsina State on Friday as a gas cylinder explosion at a filling station in Jibia Local Government Area damaged six vehicles but claimed no lives.

According to Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, police spokesman in the state, the blast occurred at Tamal filling station along Kagadama-Magamar Jibia Road.

“Upon arrival, operatives found a truck loaded with gas cylinders engulfed in flames,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

“The joint team swiftly deployed preventive measures to protect lives and minimise property damage, successfully quenching the fire.”

The swift response of the police and military personnel prevented what could have been a catastrophic disaster. Sadiq-Aliyu noted that six motor vehicles were significantly affected by the fire incident, but fortunately, no life was lost.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. “Further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds,” Sadiq-Aliyu assured.

