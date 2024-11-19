Gunmen kidnap NYSC member in Niger State

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Chiamaka Obi, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen along the Niger-Onitsha Expressway in Niger State.

The victim who hails from Edenta in Okwu Etiti, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, was said to have been kidnapped while traveling from Kebbi State to her home state after completing her service year Monday.

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Agabige, who confirmed the abduction of the Corps member in a chat with journalists on Tuesday, said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding for an outrageous ransom for her release.



Agabige who expressed concern over Obi’s safety, urged the Imo State government to launch an investigation into her abduction in order to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Miss Chiamaka Linda Obi is from Edenta in Okwu Etiti autonomous community in Orsu local government council area where I represent at the State Assembly. She was returning home on Monday after completing her NYSC when she was kidnapped,” Agabige said.

“The kidnappers have demanded an outrageous ransom for her release. So, I call on government to intervene and ensure the victim is freed without being harmed.”

