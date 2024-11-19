Ogun PDP guber candidate, Adebutu released from DSS custody after questioning

Ladi Adebutu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has been released from Department of State Services (DSS) custody after being questioned over his alleged involvement in a disturbance during the local government elections held last Saturday.

Adebutu’s media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, confirmed his release to Channels Television early Tuesday morning.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Kayode Adebayo, had earlier announced Adebutu’s arrest on Monday, stating that the DSS had detained him for unknown charges.

Adebayo quoted Adebutu as calling for calm and assuring party members that the situation would pass, saying, “This time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy.”

Read Also: NSA Ribadu to speak at WSCIJ’s meeting on journalists’ safety

Adebutu’s detention was reportedly linked to allegations of deploying illegal police officers to perpetrate violence during the election in the Iperu area of the state.

The government accused him of being involved in the shooting of the newly elected Vice Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Mohammed Efuwape, and another voter, identified simply as Biola.

However, Adebutu denied these allegations, instead accusing Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun of using the military, police, and armed hoodlums to unleash terror on opposition members during the elections.

He claimed that hoodlums working for the governor shot at police officers escorting one of his aides during voting and that one of the police officers attached to him was injured during the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now