Gov Buni approves N70K minimum wage for Yobe civil servants

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the payment of a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the state.

Buni, in a statement issued on Saturday in Damaturu by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, said the payment would take effect from December.

The approval followed recommendations by a committee on the minimum wage earlier constituted by the state government.

The statement read: “The committee recommended reconciling local government finances to ensure a hitch-free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.

“The reconciliation process, which is nearing completion is expected to be concluded soon for approval, and quick enrolment of the local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure.”

