Govs assure labour of better minimum wage, stay silent on acceptable figure

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has reiterated its commitment to securing a better minimum wage for Nigerian workers, following a meeting that lasted into the early hours of Thursday.

The governors had previously rejected the Federal Government’s proposal of N62,000, citing financial constraints, but have now assured labour leaders that they are dedicated to reaching a mutually acceptable solution.

Arising from the meeting with this assurance, the governors however did not give any figure which they considered acceptable after rejecting the federal government’s proposal of N62,000.

According to a communiqué released after the meeting, the governors acknowledged the importance of the World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up and emphasized the need for its implementation at the state level.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 27, 2024

“The Forum received a presentation from the Minister of Women Affairs on the World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, along with other activities of the ministry. Members noted the importance of the project and emphasized the need to implement it at the state level as initially conceived, as the states are the primary obligors of the project,” the communiqué read.

The governors also acknowledged the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs, stating, “The governors acknowledge the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria.”

On the minimum wage, the communiqué stated, “The Forum discussed the new National Minimum Wage. The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution. We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations.”

The governors’ assurance may indicate a shift in their position, as they seek to avoid a potential strike action by labour unions. Organised labour has consistently demanded a wage of N250,000, a figure the governors have thus far been unable to meet.

The communiqué also highlighted the governors’ support for the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, which is working to implement fiscal policy and tax reforms that will impact the subnational level of government.

“Members received a briefing from Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. He highlighted the progress made regarding the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. He sought the input and support of their excellencies on a number of proposals which would directly impact the subnational level of government,” the communiqué read.

The governors pledged their support for the Committee, stating, “Members pledged their support for the Committee to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms and to collaborate closely to address any challenges that may arise.”

While labour leaders have expressed skepticism about the governors’ promises, the assurance may signal a potential breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations. As the governors continue to engage with key stakeholders, Nigerian workers await a concrete outcome that will improve their wages and working conditions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now