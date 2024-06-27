MINIMUM WAGE: 7 key takeaways from emergency meeting of Nigeria Governors

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday night held an emergency meeting to discuss issues around a new national minimum wage among others.

After the meeting, that lasted into the early hours of Thursday, Ahmed Salihu, the NGF acting director of media issued a communique to reflect the governors’ position.

Below are seven key takeaways from the communique:

1. Minimum Wage Negotiations: The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the new national minimum wage.

2. World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up: The governors acknowledged the importance of the project and emphasized the need for its implementation at the state level.

3. Gender Equality and Social Development: The governors acknowledged the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Governors convene emergency meeting to resolve minimum wage impasse

4. World Bank Programmes: The governors received a briefing from the World Bank on various programmes being implemented in the states, including the HOPE Series of Projects, Food and Nutrition Security, and the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project.

5. Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms: The governors pledged their support for the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee and agreed to collaborate closely to address any challenges that may arise.

6. Support for Programme Effectiveness: The governors expressed willingness to continue providing support to ensure programme effectiveness across the country.

7. Collaboration with Key Stakeholders: The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the minimum wage and other issues affecting the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now