Like IBEDC, Kaduna Electric hikes electricity tariffs for high-consumption customers

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Disco) has announced an increase in electricity tariffs for its Band A customers, effective July 1st, 2024.

This move comes amidst rising concerns about the high cost of electricity in Nigeria.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc on Wednesday also announced an upward review of the electricity tariff for Band A customers.

The Acting Managing Director, IBEDC, Francis Agoha, stated that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the tariff increase from N206.80/kWh to N209.50/kWh for users in the category.

Read Also: Yakubu Dogara reveals his allowance as Speaker was 25m, salary N400k

On it’s part, Kaduna Disco in a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said the tariff for Band A feeders has gone up from N206.80 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to N209.50 per kWh. This represents a 1.3% increase.

Who are Band A Customers?

Band A customers are typically those categorized under the Service Based Tariff regime and receive a guaranteed minimum of 20 to 24 hours of electricity supply daily. This category often includes residential, commercial, and industrial consumers with high electricity consumption.

Justification for the Increase

In the statement titled, ‘Upward Review of Tariff for Band A Feeders’, Abdullahi disclosed that the new tariff became effective on July 1.

“Dear esteemed customers, the Management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from 1st July 2024 and affects both prepaid and postpaid customers.

“Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24hrs supply daily as stipulated in the Service Based Tariff regime,” the statement read.

It clarified, “The public should please note that the tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.”

Impact on Consumers

The tariff increase will translate to higher electricity bills for Band A customers. The extent of the impact will depend on individual consumption patterns. While the 1.3% increase might seem small, it’s important to consider it comes on top of existing electricity costs, which many Nigerians already find burdensome.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now