CAN begs Nigerian govt to boost security in Borno after suicide attacks
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to boost security in Borno State, and the country at large following the recent attacks in the state.
The CAN President, Archbishop, Daniel Okoh, who made the appeal, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He stressed the need for the government to take immediate action to prevent further violence and save lives.
At least 32 people have been killed and many others injured in suicide bombing and other attacks in Borno State.
The CAN president commended the effort of security agencies in containing the terrorist attacks in the state.
The statement read: “The recent suicide attacks in Gwoza, Borno State, which have claimed numerous lives and injured many others, have left us deeply worried. We are concerned about the resurgence of suicide bombing in our country and the threat it poses to the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Northern governors condemn Borno ‘cowardly attacks’
“This senseless act of violence is a stark reminder of the evil that terrorism represents, and the need for collective action to defeat it. We commend the security agents who have been working tirelessly to contain the threat of terrorism in our country. We encourage them not to relent in their efforts, as every necessary intervention is welcome to prevent a relapse into the dark days of suicide attacks.
“We must not let our guards down, as the situation could escalate and affect not only innocent lives but also worship centres and other large gatherings. We call on the government to intensify efforts to ensure the security and safety of all citizens, particularly in vulnerable regions. We also urge religious leaders and Nigerians to unite against terrorism and violence, promoting peace, love, and harmony.”
