Northern governors condemn Borno ‘cowardly attacks’

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Inuwa Yahaya, has condemned last Saturday’s suicide attacks in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

At least 18 persons were killed and 30 others were injured when a female suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) at a wedding venue in Gwoza town.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe State Government House, Ismaila Misilli, the governor expressed condolences to the victims, government, and people of Borno State, and praised the swift response of the state government to the situation.

Yahaya stressed that such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and progressive society, and acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Tinubu administration in combating terrorism.

He said: “These cowardly attacks by bloodthirsty terrorists will never break the spirit of the peace-loving people of Northern Nigeria and our great nation.

“We must ensure that our security apparatus is always a step ahead of these terrorists. Enhanced intelligence and proactive measures are vital in preventing such tragic incidents.”

He stressed the need for enhanced intelligence and proactive measures to prevent such incidents, and commended the Borno State Government for its exemplary leadership in the face of tragedy.

The governor called for collective resilience and unity among the people of Northern Nigeria and urged them to stand together against terrorism in the region.

“We must stand together, undeterred by these acts of terror. Our unity and resolve will ultimately defeat the forces of darkness, “Yayaha added.

