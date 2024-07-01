Rep seeks Buhari’s intervention in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

A member of the House of Representatives from Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Obi Aguocha, on Sunday, appealed to former President Muhammadu Buhari to help secure the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawmaker, according to a statement by his media team, visited the former president in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday to initiate a dialogue for a political solution to Kanu’s case.

He apologised to Buhari to the mistakes of the past.

He said: “For the missteps, utterances, and ill gestures of the past, especially on the part of my constituent and brother, Nnamdi Kanu, I am deeply sorry.”

Aguocha expressed optimism that a political solution would not only address the grievances on all sides but promote greater understanding and unity in the country.

“This meeting (with Buhari) is part of a broad-based initiative aimed at securing a speedy political resolution of the issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and trial, and securing his subsequent release in the spirit of engendering dialogue and non-contentious approaches to resolving thorny national issues, in the understanding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is willing, ready and able to embrace the new dynamic in joining hands across the country in building a new Nigeria where peace, equity, justice and prosperity shall reign,” he added.

