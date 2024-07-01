Atiku to Nigerian govt: Don’t let North-East slide back into terrorism

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday warned the Federal Government not to allow terrorism to slide back into the North-East following the recent successes recorded by the military.

Atiku was reacting to Saturday’s suicide bombing in Gwoza local government area of Borno State, where 18 persons were killed and scores of others injured.

In a statement on his verified X handle, the former Vice President said the lacklustre posture of the federal government was reversing military successes recorded against terrorists in North-East.

He said: “It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect are being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

“It is thus important to call on the federal authorities to wake up to their responsibility and to make sure that the North-East does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed.”

It is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-East. The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned. It is unfortunate that much… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 30, 2024

