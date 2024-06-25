Gunmen abduct judge, wife, driver in Borno

Gunmen on Friday abducted a judge with the Borno State High Court, Haruna Mshelia, and his wife in the state.

The couple was kidnapped alongside their driver and orderly along Biu-Maiduguri road.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daso Nahum, confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said the police operatives were on the kidnappers’ trail.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct village head in Nasarawa

The spokesman said: “On 21st of June, 2024, at about 9;00 a.m., the Honourable Justice, his wife, orderly, and driver were kidnapped along Biu-Maiduguri Road, specifically at Jiba town.

“On reaching Jiba town, some unknown armed men stopped them and kidnapped them alongside two other commuter vehicles. So they were taken away to the bush.”

“We are collaborating with other security agents to rescue the victims,”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now