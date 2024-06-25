News
Gunmen abduct judge, wife, driver in Borno
Gunmen on Friday abducted a judge with the Borno State High Court, Haruna Mshelia, and his wife in the state.
The couple was kidnapped alongside their driver and orderly along Biu-Maiduguri road.
The spokesman for the state police command, Daso Nahum, confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri.
He said the police operatives were on the kidnappers’ trail.
Gunmen abduct village head in Nasarawa
The spokesman said: “On 21st of June, 2024, at about 9;00 a.m., the Honourable Justice, his wife, orderly, and driver were kidnapped along Biu-Maiduguri Road, specifically at Jiba town.
“On reaching Jiba town, some unknown armed men stopped them and kidnapped them alongside two other commuter vehicles. So they were taken away to the bush.”
“We are collaborating with other security agents to rescue the victims,”
