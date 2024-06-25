Customs releases identity of officer who died during Reps hearing

The identity of the senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) who slumped and died during an investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives has been revealed.

The Customs officer suddenly slumped while responding to questions from the lawmakers at the National Assembly earlier on Tuesday.

While the cause of the incident was unclear at the time, emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and attempted resuscitation efforts, but the officer was pronounced dead thereafter.

The hearing was immediately suspended while the Service refused to disclose the identity of the deceased due to respect for the family.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening by the NCS spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, the deceased officer was identified as Deputy Comptroller Etop Andrew Essien, who served as the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Revenue in the service Account Unit.

He said the deceased who showed no sign of discomfort requested water five minutes into the session.

The statement read: “Deputy Comptroller Essien was born on the 16th of November 1967 and joined the Nigeria Customs Service on the 27th of November 1989 with over three decades of service to our nation.

“He hailed from Nsit-Ubium in Akwa Ibom State, he was known for his diligence and exceptional service record in the Accounts Unit. His role as the DC Revenue was pivotal in ensuring the accurate reconciliation of revenue, which he performed with utmost precision and dedication.

“The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Comptroller Essien. The loss of such a dedicated and valued team member is deeply felt across the Service.

“We are committed to supporting and assisting his family and colleagues as they navigate this difficult period.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His exemplary service and unwavering commitment to duty will be remembered and cherished by the entire NCS community.

“The Nigeria Customs Service will forever remember Deputy Comptroller Essien for his outstanding contributions, his exemplary service, and his dedication to the nation. “

By: Babajide Okeowo

