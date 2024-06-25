News
Court adjourns Emefiele’s procurement fraud trial to October 21
Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned till October 21 the trial of former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for alleged procurement fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Emefiele on an amended 20-count charge of procurement fraud.
The commission accused the ex-CBN governor of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence, and obtaining money by false pretence during his time in office.
Specifically, the EFCC alleged that Emefiele forged a document titled: Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and purported same to have emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF).
He was also accused of using his office to confer unfair and corrupt advantage on two companies – April 1616 Nigeria Limited and Architekon Nigeria Limited.
The judge adjourned the case till October 21 after hearing the testimony of the 9th prosecution witness (PW9).
He also adjourned till July 8 hearing of Emefiele‘s application for the release of his passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment.
