Navy arrests three suspects with 2,000 litres of petrol en route Cameroon

The Nigerian Navy has arrested three suspected oil thieves carrying 2,000 litres of petrol to Cameroon.

The Commanding Officer of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Navy Capt. Uche Aneke, disclosed this while handing over the suspects, seized items and other goods to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command on Friday.

Aneke said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday night while the Navy operatives were on a routine patrol at Mbo River.

He said: “Navy intercepted a wooden vessel laden with about 1,000 cartons of different brands of beer and other goods, upon thorough a search on a gunboat, we discovered 2,000 litres drums of PMS carefully concealed under the cartons.”

He warned individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters to desist immediately.

