NERC to DisCos: Give Band A customers 20 hours power supply or downgrade them

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country to ensure that Band A customers get the required 20 hours of daily power supply or downgrade them.

NERC’s Commissioner for Licensing and Legal, Dave Akpeneye, gave the directive when he featured in Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme on Friday.

He said: “With regards to the migration order, it is not elective to the instance of the customer. The disco needs to make an application and ensure that they can supply power to customers in Band A.

“If Discos can’t supply such customers, the discos have to downgrade such customers to meet what they can provide.

“The distribution can distribute what is only available on the grid. So when there is no supply to the grid, the discos can’t meet those supply commitments.

“But the grid has been resolved and we hope supply can improve, and when they can’t, the discos have to downgrade such customers.”

On the role of state governments in power generation, transmission, and distribution, the NERC official said states have autonomy under the Nigerian constitution to establish and regulate electricity markets.

He added that the states are building capacity to execute the responsibilities effectively.

“States can now establish electricity markets, and regulate them by the Nigerian constitution,” he said.

“States now have powers for electricity generation, transmission and distribution within the states without restrictions.

“We should bear in mind that Nigeria is a country of laws. The Nigerian law states that the states have the power to establish and regulate electricity markets.

“The states also now have exclusive powers over distribution as seen in the concurrent list.

“With the states having such powers, it is of the states to exercise. Every Nigerian comes from a state.

“The states have the capacity, and as we speak, the team from Oyo State has issued us a notice, and they are currently spending a week in the commission, understudying what we do.

“Before coming to the commission, they have been to Ghana. They have also had an intensive 11-week training session with an international regulatory body.

“So, the states are going to build capacity, learn and grow, ” Akpeneye stated.

