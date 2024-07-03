Nigerian varsities face shutdown threat over unpaid salaries

Nigerian universities could be facing a fresh round of disruption as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to shut down institutions nationwide on July 4th, 2024. This comes after a two-week ultimatum issued to the federal government demanding the payment of four months of withheld salaries for SSANU members.

The union’s decision stems from a long-standing dispute with the government regarding unpaid wages. SSANU, along with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), allege that their members haven’t received salaries for four months, from May to August 2022.

This development follows a similar strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) earlier this year. While ASUU’s demands were eventually met, SSANU and NASU claim to have been left behind, prompting their current threat of industrial action.

SSANU, in the communique signed by its President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed dismay over what it described as the unprecedented level of government’s insensitivity and deliberate resolve to cause chaos in the university by adopting a divide and rule policy.

The communique read: “NEC in session once again expresses utmost dismay at the unprecedented level of Government’s insensitivity and deliberate resolve to cause chaos in the university system by adopting the divide and rule policy to set unions on a collision course through preferential treatment of one union over others.”

“Recall SSANU and other unions were compelled by the government to embark on strike in 2022 over the government’s refusal to honour a collective bargaining agreement willingly signed by all parties. At the end of the strike, the then Muhammadu Buhari Government further signed an elaborate agreement among which was the non-victimisation clause.

“However, the government made a selective payment of the withheld salaries. While we do not begrudge the payment made to our colleagues, we expected the same gesture to be extended to SSANU and NASU which legally complied with all procedures before embarking on the industrial action.

‘’Despite all promises and media hypes by the Ministers of Education and Labour, including the House of Representatives to pay these arrears, the government has continued to dribble SSANU, even after the mutual agreement to suspend the one-week warning strike in March.

“NEC in session deliberated on the matter and unanimously approved a long-drawn comprehensive industrial action after concurrence with the Joint Action Committee meeting of SSANU and NASU scheduled for Thursday, 4th July 2024, if the government fails to pay the four months salary arrears.”

The potential shutdown would significantly disrupt academic activities across the country.

The reasons behind the government’s alleged failure to pay SSANU members remain unclear. However, the situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the Nigerian university system, including issues of funding, staff welfare, and industrial unrest.

SSANU’s demands extend beyond immediate salary payment. The union also seeks the resumption of a previously agreed-upon N35,000 wage increase announced in October 2023 by President Muhammadu Buhari. This further complicates the situation, as negotiations over salary adjustments may be required to avert a shutdown.

The coming hours are crucial. If the government fails to reach an agreement with SSANU by July 4th, Nigerian universities could face a significant disruption in their academic calendars. The impact on students, particularly those nearing exams or graduation, could be substantial.

It remains to be seen if both parties can reach a resolution to prevent another setback for Nigerian universities.

