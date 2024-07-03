Nigerians descend on Akpabio for saying nobody will recognise Nigeria after Tinubu completes eight years as President

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under fire from Nigerian social media users following his comments that Nigerians will not recognise the country again by the time President Bola Tinubu completes his remaining seven years in office.

Akpabio who made the comments on Tuesday during the flag-off of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, said Nigerians shouid not worry about the hardship, poverty, hunger and other challenges facing them, but only pray for the success of the Tinubu’s administration as their sacrifices would pay off in the next seven years.

“I have no doubt that by the time the president is through with his tenure in the country, seven years from today, many people will not recognise FCT, they will not recognise Nigeria again.

“So, all I can say is, let us continue to pray for him and be hopeful that the challenges you see today, tomorrow, you will see them no more.

“He did it in Lagos and today, Lagos is one of the best; one of the largest economies in Africa when we are talking about cities,” the former Akwa Ibom governor said.

However, the comments have drawn a lot of attacks on Akpabio with netizens coming hard on him.

Read some of the comments below:

@Odumodugbulagu said:

“For once, Akpabio is actually very right. When Tinubu finishes with Nigeria, Abacha would be canonized a saint and Buhari would be elevated to an ANGEL status.”

@DanielRegha: “When Tinubu completes remaining seven years”, such a s!lly statement, but of course such confidence is not surprising due to INEC’s incompetence. Someone whose administration has cripp!ed Nigeria in just one year.

@PureStanley: “This man just told us the plain the truth, when Tinubu is done with Nigeria:

1. Our foreign reserve that is worth $33.05b will be 0.0000

2. lnsecurity will overrun Nigeria, few days ago, the head of MD groups was kidnapped in Lagos, just 25 steps away from Tinubu’s house in bourdillon.

3. Most of the pple in Nigeria will Japa to the neighboring countries, due to the untold hardship and unstable economy Tinubu pillaged us in.

4. NIGERIA will end up impIoding, coz each and every tribe will want out of this forceful union called Nigeria, just look around what’s happening on the TL today, political tribal w@rs.

5. Multimillion dollar companies are already exiting Nigeria in their numbers, so if Tinubu rules for another 7years, Nigeria will end up being the perfect replica of a graveyard.

I just helped u to do the maths, u can thank me with a follow😒🥺

@Shehu_Mahdi: “Sure, it would have been razed and destroyed completely, and it would have been reduced into another sudan, with non state actors in control, with hunger, death, disease, and decay all over, all on account of one man’s blind ambition and greed.”

@Ikepicano: “Very true it would be a desert without water or trees …it would be a place where whatever is left is on the brink of kpai….”

@Adonis4All: “True.. Absolutely nobody will recognise the mess Nigeria will become when Nebuchadnezzar is done.”

@Dapsijaiye: “This statement is exactly what the NAZI party said when Adolf Hitler became Fuhrer.

@Claude_C: “You are right because we don’t recognize our Nigeria again. You, Tinubu have finally finished the country.”

